BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU
June 28, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Uk Life Insurers-

* Changes outlook on selected UK life insurers following vote to leave EU

* Actions follow referendum vote in favour of UK leaving EU and recent change in outlook of UK’s AA1 government bond rating to negative from stable

* Change in outlook for selected UK life insurers reflects view following “leave” vote, resultant prolonged period of uncertainty for uk will cause financial market volatility

* Affirmed ratings,changed outlooks to negative for legal & general group, Prudential UK, Standard Life, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society

* Expects the operational impact to be manageable for most rated insurers

* Outlook reflects elevated downside risks to UK’s growth prospects given that insurers’ revenues,profits largely correlate to economic growth

* Believes that the most affected groups are UK domestic life insurers

* Following leave vote, expect heightened uncertainty, diminished confidence and lower spending to result in weaker economic growth in the UK

Source text: [bit.ly/291NSsc] )

