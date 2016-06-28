BRIEF-Norway's Borregaard sees final decision on Florida plant in H2

June 28 (Reuters) - Borregaard asa

* Says Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (ryam) have concluded a market, technical and engineering analysis regarding a new lignin operation at ryam’s fernandina beach site in florida

* final review of investment by companies’ boards of directors is anticipated during second half of 2016

* cost of construction of lignin plant is expected to be usd 135 million over two phases of project

* phase one, which will have a lignin capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes dry substance, is estimated to cost usd 110 million

* an estimated incremental usd 25 million will be required in phase two to increase total capacity to 150,000 metric tonnes dry substance

* lignotech florida intends to access debt markets to fund a portion of capital requirements

* new company, lignotech florida llc, is to be owned 55% by borregaard and 45% by ryam