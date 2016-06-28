FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike expects FY 2017 outlook largely in line with prior guidance
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 10:55 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Nike expects FY 2017 outlook largely in line with prior guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :

* Looking ahead to Q1 will continue to clear excess inventory through factory stores and select third party value channels - conf call

* North America’s gross margin to contract in Q1, to return to gross margin expansion over course of fiscal year 2017 - conf call

* Sees outlook for fiscal year 17 largely in line with prior guidance - conf call

* For fiscal year 17 expect reported revenue to grow at a high single digit rate - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

