June 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.

* Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc says recalls certain Prius and Lexus CT vehicles

* Conducting safety recall of about 482,000 model year 2010 - 2012 Prius; 2010 and 2012 Prius plug-in hybrids, 2011 and 2012 Lexus CT 200h vehicles

* Toyota and Lexus dealers will install retention brackets on the curtain shield air bag inflators at no cost Source text (toyota.us/28YOVIc) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )