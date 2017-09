June 28 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Outrider Master Fund LP sold $5.4 million amount of convertible senior secured debentures and 11.7 million common shares of Jaguar Mining Inc

* Outrider Master Fund disposed securities pursuant to a private agreement for a price equal to C$4.4 million for common shares, C$17.9 million for debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)