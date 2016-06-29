FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 1:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UQM Technologies executes on its China expansion strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - UQM Technologies Inc :

* UQM Technologies Inc executes on its china expansion strategy with announcement of definitive agreement with hybrid kinetic group limited to invest $48 million in UQM

* Purchase price is $0.72 per share

* UQM Technologies Inc says terms of agreement were unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Transaction will bring approximately $48 million in cash to UQM

* Following closing of deal, UQM's board will be increased to nine directors

* Hkg, through unit, to purchase newly issued UQM common shares that will represent 58% of uqm,54% on fully-diluted basis

* UQM Technologies Inc says uqm's headquarters will remain in Longmont, Colorado

* UQM Technologies Inc says BDA partners is acting as financial advisor to UQM

* Agreement calls for HKG to purchase newly issued uqm common shares that will represent 58% of UQM, and 54% on a fully-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

