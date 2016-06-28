FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noodles & co says custimers can safely use credit, debit cards at all company locations
June 28, 2016 / 11:15 PM

BRIEF-Noodles & co says custimers can safely use credit, debit cards at all company locations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Noodles & Co

* Provides notice of data security incident

* Credit and debit cards used at affected locations are no longer at risk from malware involved in this incident

* Data security incident may have compromised security of payment information of some guests who used debit or credit cards

* Working to implement additional procedures to further secure guests’ debit and credit card information, including removing malware

* Working with united states secret service to investigate this incident

* Data security incident involved payment information of some guests at certain co’s locations between jan 31, 2016 and june 2, 2016

* Guests can safely use their credit and debit cards at noodles & company locations

* On may 17, 2016, noodles & company began investigating unusual activity its credit card processor reported to company

* Noodles & company immediately began working with third-party forensic experts to investigate reports

* Been working with third-party forensic investigators to determine how security compromise occurred and what information was affected

* Notice has not been delayed by law enforcement

* On june 2, discovered suspicious activity on computer systems indicating potential compromise of debit, credit card data used at some locations

