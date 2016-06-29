FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Homeserve says continues to trade in line with guidance
June 29, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Homeserve says continues to trade in line with guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc :

* Trading statement

* Have signed five new affinity partnerships, adding a total of 0.8 mln households.

* Expect acquisition of utility service partners (USP) to complete following normal course regulatory approvals.

* In long term we would anticipate having access to around 80 mln households in U.S. via affinity relationships and a net income per customer in order of $100.

* Maintain our long term expectation of achieving a 20 pct margin in our U.S. business, which would be achievable today if we scaled back investment in growth.

* Confirms that it continues to trade in line with guidance provided in its preliminary results announcement on May 24 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)

