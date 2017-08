June 29 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Corp :

* Timo Veromaa, President and CEO, David Cook, CFO and Stephen Bandak, CMO of Biotie are leaving company by June 30, 2016

* Has appointed Antero Kallio, M.D., as new CEO and Kristian Rantala as CFO for company, effective July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

