BRIEF-ISE sale clears one hurdle for LSEG, Deutsche Boerse deal

June 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* The recommended all-share merger between London Stock Exchange Group plc and Deutsche Börse is subject to certain Conditions, including one that relates to ISE

* ISE disposal is subject to customary closing conditions which will be satisfied shortly and, accordingly, completion of ISE disposal is expected to take place on or around 30 June 2016.

* Upon completion of ISE disposal, ISE will cease to form part of Deutsche Börse group and therefore ise condition will no longer be required as a condition to either LSEG acquisition or Deutsche Börse acquisition.