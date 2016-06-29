FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-ISE sale clears one hurdle for LSEG, Deutsche Boerse deal
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ISE sale clears one hurdle for LSEG, Deutsche Boerse deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* The recommended all-share merger between London Stock Exchange Group plc and Deutsche Börse is subject to certain Conditions, including one that relates to ISE

* ISE disposal is subject to customary closing conditions which will be satisfied shortly and, accordingly, completion of ISE disposal is expected to take place on or around 30 June 2016.

* Upon completion of ISE disposal, ISE will cease to form part of Deutsche Börse group and therefore ise condition will no longer be required as a condition to either LSEG acquisition or Deutsche Börse acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

