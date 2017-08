June 29 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system

* Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative.

* Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong

* Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs

Source text for Eikon: )