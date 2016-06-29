FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe FY 2015/2016 group revenue at 102.5 mln euros
June 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe FY 2015/2016 group revenue at 102.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* FY 2015/2016 group revenue amounted to 102.5 million euros ($113.51 million)in financial year after 110.2 million euros in previous year

* FY group EBITDA developed according to plan and amounted to 14.9 million euros after 17.7 million euros in previous year

* Consolidated net profit for period of 7.9 million euros in 2015/2016 financial year after 10.2 million euros in previous year

* Will propose payment of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share at annual general meeting on Sept. 15, 2016

* Anticipates a rise in consolidated revenue between 160 million euros and 165 million euros for 2016/2017 financial year

* In next two financial years, revenue is set to increase to around 200 million euros

* In 2016/2017 financial year, EBITDA is expected to move slightly below EBITDA of past financial year

* Forecast rise in revenue will go hand-in-hand with an anticipated rise in EBITDA by more than 50 pct in 2017/2018 financial year as against 2016/2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
