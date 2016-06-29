FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Toyota and Lexus recalls 72,885 UK-registered vehicles over fuel emission,airbag issues
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 29, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toyota and Lexus recalls 72,885 UK-registered vehicles over fuel emission,airbag issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota and Lexus announces vehicle recalls

* A total of 72,885 UK-registered vehicles are affected.

* Toyota and Lexus to provide customers with prompt inspection and repair programme, at no charge

* Fuel emissions control unit (canister) - co will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius, Auris and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 72,885 vehicles in the UK.

* Curtain shield airbag - will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 34,135 vehicles in the UK Source text: (bit.ly/293nikg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.