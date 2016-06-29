BRIEF-Toyota and Lexus recalls 72,885 UK-registered vehicles over fuel emission,airbag issues

June 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota and Lexus announces vehicle recalls

* A total of 72,885 UK-registered vehicles are affected.

* Toyota and Lexus to provide customers with prompt inspection and repair programme, at no charge

* Fuel emissions control unit (canister) - co will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius, Auris and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 72,885 vehicles in the UK.

* Curtain shield airbag - will conduct a recall involving certain Toyota Prius and Lexus CT 200h models which affects 34,135 vehicles in the UK Source text: (bit.ly/293nikg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)