BRIEF-Alcoa Upstream Corp files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC

June 29 (Reuters) - Alcoa Upstream Corp

* Files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC in connection with co's spinoff plan - SEC filing

* Upstream co will include five business units that today make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast products and energy

* Upstream co will also include rolled products business unit consisting of rolling mill operations in warrick, indiana and saudi arabia

* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by alcoa inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream company

* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans, provide payments for other postretirement benefit plans, and fund capital projects

* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and will become the value-add company

* Alcoa will change its name to arconic inc

* Alcoa upstream corp to change name to "alcoa corporation", will apply for authorization to list stock on nyse under symbol "aa"

* Alcoa upstream corp says arconic inc will change its stock symbol from "aa" to "arnc" Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/293UO9h) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)