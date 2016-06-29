FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alcoa Upstream Corp files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Upstream Corp files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Alcoa Upstream Corp

* Files Form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC in connection with co's spinoff plan - SEC filing

* Upstream co will include five business units that today make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast products and energy

* Upstream co will also include rolled products business unit consisting of rolling mill operations in warrick, indiana and saudi arabia

* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by alcoa inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream company

* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans, provide payments for other postretirement benefit plans, and fund capital projects

* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and will become the value-add company

* Alcoa will change its name to arconic inc

* Alcoa upstream corp to change name to "alcoa corporation", will apply for authorization to list stock on nyse under symbol "aa"

* Alcoa upstream corp says arconic inc will change its stock symbol from "aa" to "arnc" Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/293UO9h) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.