BRIEF-Galena Biopharma says discontinues NeuVax Phase 3, PRESENT interim analysis

June 29 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma discontinues NeuVax (nelipepimut-s) Phase 3, PRESENT interim analysis based on independent data monitoring committee recommendation

* Says "on June 27, 2016, IDMC recommended that present trial be stopped due to futility"

* Says "we are extremely disappointed with outcome of present futility analysis"

* Says planned safety and futility interim analysis triggered after 70 qualifying DFS events reached, total of 71 events reviewed by IDMC