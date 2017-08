June 29 (Reuters) - Sevenup Bottling Co Plc

* FY profit before taxation of 3.76 billion naira versus 8.75 billion naira year ago

* FY revenue of 85.63 billion naira versus 82.45 billion naira year ago

* Says directors recommends dividend payment of 1.60 naira per share Source : bit.ly/292so25 Further company coverage: