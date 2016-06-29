BRIEF-CIBC CEO says US banking business to contribute 10 pct of net income in short term

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce , PrivateBancorp Inc :

* CIBC says plans to follow through on plan to raise dividend payout ratio to top in the 40 -50 percent target range - conference call

* CIBC CEO says U.S. banking business will contribute 10 pct of net income in short term, 25 pct over time

* CIBC CFO says integration costs from PrivateBancorp takeover of between $130-$150 million

* CIBC CEO says made decision to work towards acquisition 6 to 8 months ago