BRIEF-National Interstate's special committee of board rejects Great American Insurance Co proposal

June 29 (Reuters) - National Interstate Corp

* National Interstate Corp says special committee of its board of directors has unanimously rejected verbal proposal from Great American Insurance Company

* Special committee intends to continue to consider options available to co, including maintaining company as a public company

* Special committee determined that revised offer is "inadequate and is not in best interest of minority shareholders of company"

* Special committee intends to continue negotiating with great american insurance company to seek further improvements to offer