BRIEF-Ecolab makes binding offer to acquire Anios

* Ecolab makes binding offer to acquire Anios - a leading european healthcare and hygiene business

* Made a binding offer to acquire Laboratoires Anios from co-owners Bertrand and Thierry Letartre and private investment company Ardian

* Transaction structure includes exclusivity protection to allow sellers to consult french works councils before agreement

* CEO Bertrand Letartre and managing director Thierry Letartre have agreed to remain with the combined organization