June 29 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical says:

* Q3 2015/16 net loss SEK 18.2 million versus loss SEK 7.3 million a year ago of which impairment of holding in associated company amounted to SEK -13.5 million (0).

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.3 million (-4.8).

* Liquid assets and short term investments amounted at the end of the period to SEK 36.5 million (34.2). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)