FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Diamyd Medical holding in Cellaviva to be halved due to refinancing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamyd Medical holding in Cellaviva to be halved due to refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Cellaviva is to be refinanced by about 8.2 million Swedish crowns ($964,411)

* Refinancing is through exercise of convertible loan of about 2.7 million crowns and capital contribution of about 5.5 million crowns, of which Diamyd Medical's shares amount to 1.3 million crowns and 1 million crowns, respectively

* Says Cintends to increase its focus on development of therapeutic stem cell products

* Diamyd Medical's ownership share of Cellaviva is expected to be halved as result of refinancing and subsequently amount to about 22 pct

* Says identified a need for impairment of carrying amount, corresponding to 13.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5026 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.