BRIEF-IBA wins 80 mln euro plus contract in China
June 29, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IBA wins 80 mln euro plus contract in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs contract to install proton therapy center in China

* Contract worth more than 80 million euros ($88.5 million) and includes a long term service contract

* IBA will equip the new center with five treatment rooms, four isocentric-gantry treatment rooms and a fixed-beam treatment room

* Qingdao Zhong Jia Lian He Healthcare Management Company Ltd expects to be treating patients at the center by the end of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2976wkG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

