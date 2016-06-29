FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dominion Diamond completes assessment of Ekati Diamond Mine plant
June 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond completes assessment of Ekati Diamond Mine plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp

* Dominion Diamond Corporation completes assessment of the process plant fire at the Ekati Diamond Mine

* Says can confirm that damage was limited to a small area, with no damage to main structural components

* Repairs to plant are expected to take approximately three months

* Says begun to execute a plan to reduce operating and capital costs during this time

* Company will continue to mine higher value material during process plant shutdown

* Company is updating its production and cost expectations for fiscal year

* Says plan will include an adjustment of mining operations to pause mining at lower priority and lower value ore bodies

* After repairs plant is expected to resume operations at full capacity

* Plan will also include deferral of non-essential sustaining capital, and a temporary layoff of affected staff across company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

