June 29 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine receives complete response letter (crl) for LPCN 1021 From U.S. Food And Drug Administration

* Crl identified deficiencies related to dosing algorithm for label

* Says received a CRL from United States Food And Drug Administration ("fda") regarding its NDA for LPCN 1021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: