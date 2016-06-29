BRIEF-Shire announces positive topline results of SHP465 efficacy and safety study

June 29 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* Shire announces positive topline results of SHP465 efficacy and safety study in adults with ADHD

* Topline results revealed study met its primary endpoints for both doses of SHP465 (12.5mg and 37.5mg) administered once daily

* Key secondary endpoint was also met for both doses showing significant improvement over placebo in patients' global functioning

* Shire to file a U.S. FDA resubmission by end of 2016

* Adverse events were generally mild to moderate in severity, similar to those observed in previous SHP465 studies & other amphetamine compounds

* Shire PLC says program is on track for potential U.S. approval in second half of 2017