a year ago
BRIEF-MDC GMTN says Abu Dhabi resolves to merge Mubadala and IPIC
June 29, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MDC GMTN says Abu Dhabi resolves to merge Mubadala and IPIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - MDC GMTN BV :

* Statement re resolution to merge mubadala and ipic

* Government of abu dhabi resolution to merge mubadala and ipic

* Mubadala and ipic will continue to operate independently until joint committee concludes its assignment

* Resolution provides for formation of a joint committee to be assigned with responsibility of merging businesses of mubadala and ipic

* Joint committee will be chaired by sheikh mansour bin zayed al nahyan among others Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
