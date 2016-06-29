BRIEF-UBIC says identified a material weakness in its report on internal controls

June 29 (Reuters) - UBIC Inc

* Says identified a material weakness requiring disclosure in its report on internal controls for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2016

* Says material weakness indicates that the internal controls related to the company's financial reporting are not effective

* Discovered several errors in the accounting treatment at one of its overseas consolidated subsidiaries, Evd Inc for FY ended Mar 31, 2016

* Received findings from auditors related to several errors in accounting treatment, non-consolidated,consolidated financial statements of co

* Unable to complete corrective measures by the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, due to time constraints.

* Says no impact on the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016