BRIEF-UBIC says identified a material weakness in its report on internal controls
June 29, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UBIC says identified a material weakness in its report on internal controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - UBIC Inc

* Says identified a material weakness requiring disclosure in its report on internal controls for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2016

* Says material weakness indicates that the internal controls related to the company's financial reporting are not effective

* Discovered several errors in the accounting treatment at one of its overseas consolidated subsidiaries, Evd Inc for FY ended Mar 31, 2016

* Received findings from auditors related to several errors in accounting treatment, non-consolidated,consolidated financial statements of co

* Unable to complete corrective measures by the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, due to time constraints.

* Says no impact on the non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/293Dmm1 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

