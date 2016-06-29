BRIEF-GE Capital cancels status as "systemically important"

June 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE Capital receives approval for rescission of status as systemically important financial institution

* Says received approval of request to FSOC for rescission of GE Capital's designation as a nonbank Sifi

* GE Capital reconfirms $18 billion dividend to parent in 2016

* Says FSOC's decision related to GE Capital reflects substantial reduction in GE Capital's size and risk profile

* GE Capital expects to deliver total dividends of approximately $35 billion under exit plan

* GE Capital's non-U.S. operations will remain subject to supervision of U.K. Prudential regulation authority

* Says GE Capital's activities will no longer be subject to supervision of Federal Reserve

* GE Capital will continue to be part of "GE Store," supporting growth of the industrial businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)