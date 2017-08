June 29 (Reuters) - Galatasaray :

* Reaches agreement with FSV Mainz 05 e.V (Mainz) for the transfer of Jose Rodriguez Martinez

* Mainz to pay to company 2.1 million euros ($2.33 million) as transfer fee

Source text: bit.ly/295UCsn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)