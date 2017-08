June 29 (Reuters) - Unternehmens Invest AG :

* Sells stake in Pankl Racing Systems AG

* 10.1 percent of Pankl shares sold to Pierer Industrie AG at 9.68 million euros ($10.76 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)