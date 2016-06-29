FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiscali signs senior debt refinancing of EUR 88 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 29, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiscali signs senior debt refinancing of EUR 88 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Tiscali Spa :

* Signs senior debt refinancing of total 88 million euros ($97.76 million) with Banca Intesa San Paolo and Banca Popolare di Milano

* The debt will enable full repayment of debt arising from Group Facility Agreement and held by Banca Intesa San Paolo and certain hedge funds, maturing in September 2017 and renovated in 2014

* The share of Banca Intesa San Paolo to be 53 million euro and the share of Banca Popolare di Milano to be 35 million euros

* The senior debt to expire in March 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

