a year ago
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises, GTIS Partners announces Homebuilding JV
June 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises, GTIS Partners announces Homebuilding JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc :

* Says company and GTIS Partners LP, have entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire portfolio of Homebuilding Communities

* Approximately $160 million of capital will be invested in joint venture, with co contributing 25% and GTIS Partners providing 75%

* Says Hovnanian will manage day-to-day operations of the venture

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc says expects proceeds from home sales to exceed $1.0 billion in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
