June 29 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Plaza Centers N.V. has completed sale of MUP plot; purchaser has paid initial amount of EUR 11 million in cash to Plaza

* Elbit Imaging Ltd says 75 percent of proceeds will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders in following quarter Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )