June 29 (Reuters) - St Dupont SA :

* FY operating loss 0.6 million euro versus loss of 0.9 million euro ($998,460) year ago

* FY net loss group share of 2.4 million euro versus loss of 2.5 million euro year ago

* Sales on 2 first months of the year are behing last year figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)