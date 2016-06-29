FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power as of June 20 - SEC filing
June 29, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power as of June 20 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc:

* Brookfield Asset Management Inc reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power Inc as of June 20, 2016 - SEC filing

* Brookfield asset management Inc also making efforts to acquire the shares of Terraform Power Inc beneficially owned by Sunedison Inc

* Brookfield Asset Management says it has entered into swap agreements giving it economic exposure to the class A shares of Terraform Power Inc

* Brookfield Asset Management says it has economic exposure, including exposure under swap agreements, of about 24.82 pct of Terraform Power Inc's class A shares Source text (1.usa.gov/298i4nT) Further company coverage:

