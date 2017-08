June 29 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge enters into agreement to sell common stock

* Sold $1 million in common stock to Aspire Capital Fund LLC ("Aspire Capital") for $0.30 per share

* Agreement also provides a commitment by Aspire Capital to invest an additional $4 million subject to co achieving near-term milestones