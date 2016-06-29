FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alphabet Inc appoints Roger Ferguson member of board
June 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alphabet Inc appoints Roger Ferguson member of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc

* Alphabet Inc says on June 24, 2016, board of directors appointed Roger Ferguson to serve as a member of board and audit committee of board

* In connection with appointment, Ferguson will be granted initial equity award of $1 million in form of company's restricted stock units

* Following Ferguson's appointment to audit committee, L. John Doerr resigned from audit committee

* Doerr was appointed to serve as a member of leadership development and compensation committee of board Source: (1.usa.gov/292xG9H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

