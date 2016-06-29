BRIEF-NPC International to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's co

June 29 (Reuters) - NPC International

* NPC International Inc announces agreement to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's Co

* NPC International says to acquire 35 Wendy's restaurants for $29.2 million

* NPC International says also agreed to acquire four restaurants recently constructed by Wendy's for a cost of $7.4 million

* NPC International says it plans to remodel certain acquired and existing restaurants in Wendy's new image activation format

* NPC International says restaurants will be owned and operated by co's unit NPC Quality Burgers Inc

* says units to be acquired are located in Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)