a year ago
BRIEF-NPC International to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's co
June 29, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NPC International to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - NPC International

* NPC International Inc announces agreement to acquire 39 Wendy's units from Wendy's Co

* NPC International says to acquire 35 Wendy's restaurants for $29.2 million

* NPC International says also agreed to acquire four restaurants recently constructed by Wendy's for a cost of $7.4 million

* NPC International says it plans to remodel certain acquired and existing restaurants in Wendy's new image activation format

* NPC International says restaurants will be owned and operated by co's unit NPC Quality Burgers Inc

* says units to be acquired are located in Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
