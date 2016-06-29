BRIEF-Tatneft raises stake in Bank Zenit

June 29 (Reuters) - Tatneft :

* Says acquired 6.7 billion shares under additional share issue of Bank Zenit and increased its stake in the bank to 48.88 percent

* By end of November it will carry out mandatory offer procedure and the stake can exceed 50 percent

* "Tatneft as a shareholder intends to pursue an active policy in respect of the bank's business development and strengthening of Zenit banking group position in the Russian financial market" Source text - bit.ly/29071t0

