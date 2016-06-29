FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil acquisitions
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp. announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisitions and bank line redetermination

* Says two separate transactions for a total aggregate purchase price of $71.7 million

* Acquisition will be funded through indebtedness drawn on Spartan's existing credit facilities

* Syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have determined to renew Spartan's credit facilities at $150 million

* Corning-Manor acquisition is accretive on key measures, including 9% on forecasted 12 month cash flow, 25% on proved producing reserves

* Next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
