June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* On June 28, co's unit entered into a third amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014 - SEC filing

* Amendments to credit agreement include extension of the 5 year maturity date from September 26, 2020 to June 28, 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/29b6lVV) Further company coverage: