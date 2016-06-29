FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Seagate Technology to cut 1,600 jobs in restructuring plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seagate Technology to cut 1,600 jobs in restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Announced restructuring plan to reduce co's global headcount by approximately 1,600 employees or 3% of its global headcount

* Company expects restructuring plan to essentially be completed by the end of the September 2016 quarter

* On June 27, seagate technology plc committed to restructuring 'plan as part of co's previously announced efforts to reduce its cost structure

* Savings generated from the restructuring activities will represent approximately $100 million in savings on an annual run rate basis

* Restructuring is expected to result in total pretax charges of $62 million recorded primarily in fiscal fourth quarter of 2016

* Charges to consist primarily of employee termination costs generating cash outlays in september 2016 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.