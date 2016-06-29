FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ensco Plc reaches agreement with customer of ENSCO 8503
June 29, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ensco Plc reaches agreement with customer of ENSCO 8503

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc :

* Reached agreement customer of ENSCO 8503 to settle customer's remaining obligations under drilling services contract

* Received total consideration of $20 million , about $5 million of which was a deposit previously provided to co pursuant to drilling services contract

* In addition, the customer agreed to make a $5 million deposit that can be applied as a credit toward certain future drilling services

* Retains exclusive right to perform offshore drilling services for customer within predefined range of operating day rates in gulf of Mexico

* Exclusive right to perform offshore drilling services for customer through December 31, 2019 Source text: 1.usa.gov/293Chwt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
