BRIEF-Ensco Plc reaches agreement with customer of ENSCO 8503

June 29 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc :

* Reached agreement customer of ENSCO 8503 to settle customer's remaining obligations under drilling services contract

* Received total consideration of $20 million , about $5 million of which was a deposit previously provided to co pursuant to drilling services contract

* In addition, the customer agreed to make a $5 million deposit that can be applied as a credit toward certain future drilling services

* Retains exclusive right to perform offshore drilling services for customer within predefined range of operating day rates in gulf of Mexico

* Exclusive right to perform offshore drilling services for customer through December 31, 2019