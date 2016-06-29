FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Federal Reserve did not object to capital distribution plan
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Federal Reserve did not object to capital distribution plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp :

* U.S. Bancorp receives results of comprehensive capital analysis and review; Federal Reserve did not object to company's capital distribution plan

* At this quarterly dividend rate, annual dividend will be equivalent to $1.12 per common share.

* Will recommend in July that its board of directors approve an increase to quarterly dividend rate beginning with q3 dividend payable in October 2016

* Board approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on July 1

* Expects to recommend a Q3 dividend of $0.28 per common share, a 9.8 percent increase over current dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

