June 29 (Reuters) - BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc

* Announces Federal Reserve response to 2016 CCAR capital plan Federal Reserve does not object to capital plan

* Capital plan includes common dividends of $120 million , subject to approval by BBVA Compass’ board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)