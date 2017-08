June 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Alaska's series 2016 lease revenue refunding bonds assigned 'AA' rating

* Affirmed 'AA' rating on Alaska's outstanding appropriation-backed debt

* Ratings reflect opinion of long-term creditworthiness of Alaska and pledged lease payments subject to annual appropriation and renewal by the state Source text (bit.ly/290OYTx) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )