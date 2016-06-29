BRIEF-Care.com says Google Capital has made $46.35 mln investment in company

June 29 (Reuters) - Care.Com Inc

* Says Google Capital has made a $46.35 million investment in company

* Has issued newly authorized series of convertible preferred stock to Google Capital, at initial conversion price of $10.50 per share

* Repurchased 3.7 million shares of its common stock from Matrix Partners at a price of $8.25 per share

* Funded $30.5 million share repurchase with a portion of proceeds from $46.35 million investment by google capital

* Investment in company makes Google Capital largest shareholder in care.com.

* Laela Sturdy, a partner at Google Capital, will join Care.com's board of directors