BRIEF-Intersil corp approves, begins implementation of plan to decommission its 200 millimeter wafer fabrication line in Palm Bay

June 29 (Reuters) - Intersil Corp :

* On June 29, co approved and began implementation of plan to decommission its 200 millimeter wafer fabrication line in palm bay

* Intersil Corp says as part of plan, company will dispose of fixed assets related to 200mm line

* Intersil Corp says will incur total restructuring charges of $11 to $17 million

* Intersil Corp says total cash payments associated with plan are estimated to be $3 to $5 million