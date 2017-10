June 29 (Reuters) - Dime Community Bancshares Inc :

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc announces the retirement of chief executive officer Vincent F. Palagiano

* Kenneth Mahon, will assume roles of CEO, president of both entities as of January 1, 2017