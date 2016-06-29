FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PNC Financial Services to repurchase up to $2 bln in shares
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services to repurchase up to $2 bln in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC receives no objection to its capital plan

* Plan included a recommendation to increase quarterly cash dividend on common stock by $0.04 cents per share, or 7.8 percent, to $0.55 cents per share

* Capital plan also included share repurchase programs of up to $2.0 billion for four-quarter period beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Programs include repurchases of up to $200 million related to employee benefit plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.